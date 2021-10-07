‘Mexikan’ mafia member sentenced to three decades in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to federal prison following his conviction involving drug trafficking and firearms.

Authorities obtained a search warrant in February for Robert “Lil’ Rob” Loya house. During the search, authorities seized two firearms, assorted ammunition, and over seven kilograms of meth, according to a release.

The jury heard that Loya was already on federal supervised release for previous firearm convictions, however, he told his supervision officer he lived at his parent’s house next door.

After authorities searched his house, Loya was on the run for almost three months until he was found and arrested in Corpus Christi near his girlfriend’s house.

The 36-year-old was convicted in May for possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a pistol and a stolen .50 caliber long-range rifle.

District Judge Drew B. Tipton handed Loya a 30-year sentence to federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

During his sentence hearing on Thursday, the court hear that Loya continued his drug trafficking activities, even after his arrest, by directing a woman to smuggle narcotics into the facility where he was incarcerated.

Loya is a convicted felon and ranking member of the Texas “Mexikan” Mafia. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Corpus Christi Police Department.