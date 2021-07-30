Mexican comedian, Sammy, dies at 55

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Sammy Perez, known for his work with Mexican actor, comedian and filmmaker, Eugenio Derbez, has died after suffering a heart attack.

Sammy, 55, was admitted to the hospital last week for lung damage and COVID-19 complications.

The beloved comedian suffered a heart attack on Friday, July 30 at 3:50 a.m., according to an Instagram post. However life-saving measures were unsuccseful.

Eugenio Derbez shared his condolences on an Instagram post writing:

“Sammy won over people’s hearts with his great charisma. He taught us the meaning of happiness; that you can sing and dance no matter what; he taught us with his life, the best example of inclusion.

Sammy Pérez was no different. Sammy Pérez was one of us. May he rest in peace.” EuGENIO DERBEZ VIA INSTAGRAM

Sammy was known for his role in shows like Derbez en Cuando and other Mexican sitcoms.