Mexican comedian, Sammy, dies at 55

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Sammy Perez, known for his work with Mexican actor, comedian and filmmaker, Eugenio Derbez, has died after suffering a heart attack.
Sammy, 55, was admitted to the hospital last week for lung damage and COVID-19 complications.
The beloved comedian suffered a heart attack on Friday, July 30 at 3:50 a.m., according to an Instagram post. However life-saving measures were unsuccseful.
Eugenio Derbez shared his condolences on an Instagram post writing:
Sammy was known for his role in shows like Derbez en Cuando and other Mexican sitcoms.