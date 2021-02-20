Closing or Delays

Live Updates: United plane’s engine explodes after takeoff from DIA; debris falls from sky

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Large chunks of metal rained down on northwest Denver metro neighborhoods Saturday afternoon after a United Airlines plane reported engine trouble.

United Airlines confirmed flight 328 departed Denver International Airport for Honolulu at 12:15 p.m. Its crew reported an engine issue and turned back to the airport. It landed safely about 1:30 p.m.

Below are live updates on the incident:

4:35 p.m.: Some passengers have remained at DIA and plan to board another flight to Hawaii:

4:28 p.m.: According to United Airlines, 231 passengers and 10 crew members were aboard the plane, a Boeing 777. The airline says no injuries were reported.

4:23 p.m.: Images circulating online show the plane’s right engine on fire following the failure:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Debris landed in several neighborhoods, including near Sheridan Boulevard and West 136th Avenue, according to North Metro Fire Rescue.

BPD said no injuries have been reported.

While NTSB and authorities investigate the debris on the ground,

Video from Bennett — not far from Denver International Airport — shows a large, commercial airliner with smoke streaming from one of its engines.

Anyone who had debris land in their yard or near their home is asked to contact police at: 303-438-6405.

The National Transportation Safety Board is taking over the investigation.

United issued the following statement about the incident:

Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard, and we will share more information as it becomes available. 

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

