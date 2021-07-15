Mercedes welcomes new police chief

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Effective July 26, the city of Mercedes will welcome its new police chief, according to a press release.

Roy A. Quintanilla, who has 38 years of law enforcement and local government experience, accepted the position to be chief of police.

“He has distinguished himself in the area of supervision of staff, operations, and programs for the last 31 consecutive years,” stated the press release.

Quintanilla supervised the Civilian and Law Enforcement Division with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and oversaw a $62 million budget with up to 450 employees at the same time.

“Mr. Quintanilla understands the importance of Command, is not afraid to make decisions, and understands the consequences of failure.

The previous chief of police was Jose Macias, who retired on July 9, according to Mercedes Mayor Oscar Montoya.