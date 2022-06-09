MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes ISD superintendent Carolyn Mendiola’s attorney released a statement in regards to her recent arrest.

The statement begins by saying the allegations against Mendiola are “political, and not based in fact, or reality.”

The statement goes on to say that those involved in “this terrible injustice” will be “confronted and falter under the weight of the truth.”

Mendiola was arrested on June 3 on charges of interference with public duties, according to Hidalgo County Records.

On Wednesday, Mercedes PD told ValleyCentral that the charges against Mendiola stem from her interfering with an investigation into an improper relationship between a student and educator.

Mendiola’s attorney is state Rep. Terry Canales. The full statement is included below: