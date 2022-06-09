MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes ISD superintendent Carolyn Mendiola’s attorney released a statement in regards to her recent arrest.
The statement begins by saying the allegations against Mendiola are “political, and not based in fact, or reality.”
The statement goes on to say that those involved in “this terrible injustice” will be “confronted and falter under the weight of the truth.”
Mendiola was arrested on June 3 on charges of interference with public duties, according to Hidalgo County Records.
On Wednesday, Mercedes PD told ValleyCentral that the charges against Mendiola stem from her interfering with an investigation into an improper relationship between a student and educator.
Mendiola’s attorney is state Rep. Terry Canales. The full statement is included below:
Carolyn Mendiola is a lifelong educator, with an impeccable reputation, and held in the highestTerry Canales
esteem and regard by her colleagues and those she works with. As with many false allegations, the
allegations against Ms. Mendiola are political and not based in fact, or reality. All those involved
in this terrible injustice will be confronted, and falter under the weight of the truth. My office has
already served the Mercedes Independent school District, the Mercedes Police Department , and
the City of Mercedes with preservation of evidence demands, to ensure that evidence that will
undoubtedly exonerate this life long public servant and educator, is not destroyed, altered, or
otherwise hidden. If these charges are not administratively dismissed for lack of credible evidence,
we will proceed expeditiously proceed to trial, where I have no doubt Ms. Mendiola will be cleared
of all charges, and the fall out for those responsible will be served.