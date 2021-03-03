Mercedes RGV Livestock shares 2021 plans

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)-The Mercedes Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show will start in nine days but will not be opened to the general public.

In 2020, the event had to be cut short due to COVID-19.

Some students said they are grateful the show is taking place at all this year.

“This means a lot to us,” said Edinburg North High School senior Chad Kotzur. “At the end of the day, the event it pays off because it allows us to get scholarships, it allows us to take our careers to the max.”

General manager Mando Correa said last year’s show had to be modified in order to take place.

“Through the good graces of the County and working with they did allow us to finalize the junior market shows last year in a modified version of our livestock show,” said Correa.

2020’s RGV livestock show saw 3,000 exhibitors competing their animals, but in 2021 we will see under 2,000, and entries to other categories have dropped from 6,500 to 4,700.

Part of the decrease is attributed to the in-state, youth-only focus the show will take this year.

“We are just limiting it to our local youth and our youth across the state,” said Correa.

Kotzur who has been competing for nine years said last year was a tough year for participating students.

“All that work that they put in definitely did not pay off at the end of the year having to cancel and go back home was heartbreaking for some of these kids,” said Kotzur.

Harlingen Consolidated School District’s Future Farmers of America administrator said the RGV livestock show is needed more than ever this year.

“It has been more important for them to do this this year than in years past,” said Todd Cash. “It’s actually been a release for them this has been an opportunity for them to get out of their house go spend some time with their particular project.”

The carnival is set for May 7th – 16th but will open according to health regulations.

In order to gain access to the showgrounds, each person entering must be wearing a purchased wristband.

If you do not have the wristband, you will not be allowed entry.

Each exhibitor is allowed to purchase four wristbands for the show, according to the Livestock’s event website.

