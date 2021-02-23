Mercedes city meetings to open doors to the public, after being closed due to pandemic

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—Mercedes Mayor announced city officials will open city meetings to the general public for the first time since the pandemic.

Mayor Oscar D. Montoya said there will be limited seating and everyone must adhere to the six-foot distance requirements.

We will open our Mercedes City meetings tomorrow for the first time since it was shut down for COVID. Key words: open and transparent! Limited seating as we will adhere to the 6 foot distance rec, face masks and Proper hygiene a must. https://t.co/7d3GhHhNPz — Mayor Oscar D. Montoya Sr (@OscarDavidMon15) February 23, 2021

Individuals must wear masks and practice proper hygiene to be allowed in the city meetings.

The next city meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the City Hall.

