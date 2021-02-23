Mercedes city meetings to open doors to the public, after being closed due to pandemic

News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mercedes City Hall Sign in Building Chambers.PNG

Mercedes City Hall Sign in Commission Chambers. (Source: KGBT Photo)

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—Mercedes Mayor announced city officials will open city meetings to the general public for the first time since the pandemic.

RGV restaurants struggle to recover from major inventory losses after winter storm

Mayor Oscar D. Montoya said there will be limited seating and everyone must adhere to the six-foot distance requirements.

Individuals must wear masks and practice proper hygiene to be allowed in the city meetings.

BBB warns Texans of fraudulent calls relating to winter storm

The next city meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the City Hall.

To read the city agenda, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday