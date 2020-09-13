Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Mission hosting memorial service for fallen former assistant police chief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Mission Police Department Facebook

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Mission is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the life of one of their own.

Last week, the city announced the death of retired Assistant Chief of Police Joel Larralde who worked with the Mission Police Department for 33 years before retiring in 2019.

Many are remembering the honor Larralde brought to the police department.

“He was a very loving person. He was very dedicated to his job. As an assistant chief he was always on it,” said Arturo Flores with the Mission Police Department.

The memorial service will take place Monday at the Legacy Chapel at 5 p.m. the public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday