Mission hosting memorial service for fallen former assistant police chief

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Mission is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the life of one of their own.

Last week, the city announced the death of retired Assistant Chief of Police Joel Larralde who worked with the Mission Police Department for 33 years before retiring in 2019.

Many are remembering the honor Larralde brought to the police department.

“He was a very loving person. He was very dedicated to his job. As an assistant chief he was always on it,” said Arturo Flores with the Mission Police Department.

The memorial service will take place Monday at the Legacy Chapel at 5 p.m. the public is welcome to attend.