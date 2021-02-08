Memes of the Weeknd’s halftime show overtake the internet

(NEXSTAR) – The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime performance was memorable for many reasons. There were the bandaged backup dancers, the medley of high-energy hits, the crowds cheering from the stands.
But it seems the legacy of the performance will live on in a format the internet knows best — memes.
One moment in particular seemed to capture social media’s attention: The opening of the performance in which The Weeknd ran through a lit-up backstage area.
From comparing the sequence to being lost in IKEA to trailing your hostess in the Cheesecake Factory, these are some of the funniest treatments of the Weeknd “looking around” meme: