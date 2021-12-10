Megan Thee Stallion to graduate college, continues to empower fans

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Megan Thee Stallion will be graduating from Texas Southern University (TSU) Saturday, continuing to inspire all her fans to work towards higher education.
The “Htown Hottie” will be graduating TSU with a bachelor’s degree in health administration, according to an NBC affiliate KPRC.
The Grammy-winning rapper has inspired fans throughout her career advocating for higher education. Encouraging students to push through difficult semesters, even pushing others to go back to school.
Megan expressed to her fans the wild ride her educational career has been.
Not expecting to have reached a state of inspiration to others Megan told Entertainment Tonight Canada in an interview that although she did not expect the status she is “really happy that it is inspiring girls and it is making people want to you know further their education, and is keeping them going.”
TwitterMusic has even created an emoji for the weekend to celebrate Megan.
Trending on Twitter as #MeganTheeGraduate fans have united to congratulate Megan, some even planning to attend virtually during LIvestreams of the ceremony.