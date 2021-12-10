Megan Thee Stallion to graduate college, continues to empower fans

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Megan Thee Stallion will be graduating from Texas Southern University (TSU) Saturday, continuing to inspire all her fans to work towards higher education.

The “Htown Hottie” will be graduating TSU with a bachelor’s degree in health administration, according to an NBC affiliate KPRC.

The Grammy-winning rapper has inspired fans throughout her career advocating for higher education. Encouraging students to push through difficult semesters, even pushing others to go back to school.

Megan expressed to her fans the wild ride her educational career has been.

My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time 👏🏽 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 12, 2021

Not expecting to have reached a state of inspiration to others Megan told Entertainment Tonight Canada in an interview that although she did not expect the status she is “really happy that it is inspiring girls and it is making people want to you know further their education, and is keeping them going.”

TwitterMusic has even created an emoji for the weekend to celebrate Megan.

🗣Calling all Hotties, the big day is here…



It’s #HottieGraduation weekend for @theestallion, and we’re gonna turn up HTX style 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/aK6daVlxNz — Twitter Music 🎓 (@TwitterMusic) December 10, 2021

Trending on Twitter as #MeganTheeGraduate fans have united to congratulate Megan, some even planning to attend virtually during LIvestreams of the ceremony.

#MeganTheeGraduate congrats to our hot girl coach! we love you and so proud of you! thanks for letting the world see you can be an Educated Natural Baddie! — SWISSLACESWINDLER (@QueenSumz) December 11, 2021

Most deserving of all the success and love in the world #MeganTheeGraduate 🥺💓 https://t.co/6gmHBEBdUS — Cozy Cai❄️ is streaming SFTH (@AKISTALLI) December 10, 2021