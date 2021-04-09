COVID INFO COVID INFO

Medical, National security specialists led by Ohio Congressman to visit Southern Border

A stage is being set along the border wall ahead of President Trump visit to the Rio Grand Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Hidalgo County. (KVEO)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup will lead a delegation of members of Congress, who specialize in health care and national security on Friday.

The group is scheduled to tour the overflow migrant facilities in the city of Brownsville, Donna, and McAllen, Texas for processing procedures implemented, as well a COVID-19 protocols.

After touring the facilities the delegation will host a press conference.

The group, including the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, will tour the border, ports of entry, and processing centers.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will also lead a Congressional delegation on the border on Friday.

Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.

Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congressman Jodey Arrington and Rep. Brian Babi lead a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to assess the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs.

