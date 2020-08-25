McAllen warns residents of dangerous area to exercise

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — As many turn outdoors for their work outs, the City of McAllen warns residents about a dangerous area to exercise.

“Contractors are required to close off those limits of construction. But, [what] we’re seeing is that there is a lot of residents that are entering those construction limits,” said McAllen’s Engineer Yvette Barrera.

Barrera said contractors are expressing concerns as the number of cyclists and runners is increasing along construction sites of the Bicentennial Extension Project.

“There are a lot of dangers of them being in that construction zone. So, the contractor has very heavy and large equipment and they’re not always looking out for pedestrians in that area because they’re supposed to be avoiding that area,” said Barrera.

There are barricades along Trenton Road to SH 107 where workers are constructing an additional 2.8 miles of Bicentennial Avenue. Barrera urges residents to obey signs to avoid accidents.

“When you see the barricades posted up at certain street intersections, stay out of those intersections. You can use the park that’s nearby. They can cross the street there at Wisconsin and enjoy the use of the park,” she emphasized.

Barrera said the area is off-limits to everyone who is not an authorized construction worker, deeming it unsafe.

“They really need to avoid and stay out of that construction area,” Barrera added.

The $12.6 million project is set to include a 4-lane curb and gutter roadway. It is expected to be completed early 2021.

Contractors advise residents to proceed with extreme caution around the project as road closures and construction continue.