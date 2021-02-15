McAllen residents urged to protect pipes from freezing weather

MCALLEN (KVEO) — McAllen officials are encouraging residents to protect their pipes from freezing through Monday and Tuesday’s cold weather conditions.

McAllen Public Utility is advising residents to thaw out the main water line coming into the structure by utilizing portable heaters, a hairdryer, or a similar device if pipes are frozen.

MPU is also reminding residents to cover exposed water lines and leave in-door water lines dripping to prevent freezing.

An unusual smell may come from water lines due to weather conditions and lack of usage. City officials state the water is safe for use. The smell can be eliminated by running it for a few minutes.

For any emergencies, call MPU Customer Service at (956) 681-1717. However, due to a large number of calls, residents are advised to be patient in regards to service calls.