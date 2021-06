MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Public Library (MPL) will host the Virtual Summer Reading Challenge.

MPL said the challenge begins on June 1 and ends on July 9. Registration starts on June 1 and those interested can register here.

MPL’s first drive-thru event will be on Saturday, June 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MPL’s main branch.

The first 300 participants will receive an MPL bag of goodies and a free book.