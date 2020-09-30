McAllen Public Library celebrates intellectual freedom with Banned Books Week

MCALLEN, Texas — As September comes to a close the McAllen Public Library (MPL) is bringing awareness to banned books.

Banned Books Week occurs in the last week of September. The library said readers are able to read and check out what they like. Library officials said the week celebrates intellectual freedom and MPL said they have a collection of books that were at once banned.

April Zuniga, Teen Services Supervisor, “We want to instill the love of reading to everybody who comes to visit and we know that not every book is going to be for every reader.”

The McAllen Public Library is also the largest one story library in the United States.