McAllen police looking for robbery suspect

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—The McAllen Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a person in a robbery investigation.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for Tracy Lamar Buttler for aggravated robbery.

The department’s news release said the robbery occurred on May 22 at about 4:47 a.m. The incident happened on Highland avenue.

According to police, Buttler is described as a 31-year-old black man, 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477).

If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”