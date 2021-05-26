McAllen police looking for robbery suspect

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—The McAllen Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a person in a robbery investigation.
Police say an arrest warrant was issued for Tracy Lamar Buttler for aggravated robbery.
The department’s news release said the robbery occurred on May 22 at about 4:47 a.m. The incident happened on Highland avenue.
According to police, Buttler is described as a 31-year-old black man, 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
If you know where Tracy Lamar Butler may be located you are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”