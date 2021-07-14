McAllen police looking for man wanted for terroristic threat, considered armed and dangerous

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for terroristic threat and retaliation. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

The suspect, identified by police as Edel Martin Gonzalez Jr, is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic man. About 5’ 06” feet, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Gonzalez after they responded to a disturbance call on July 3 on N 40th street and E Van Buren.

Officials did not specify what happened on the day of the incident.

If you know where Edel Martin Gonzalez Jr. may be located you are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.



