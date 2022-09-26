McAllen Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police identified the victim who died after a car hit them early Sunday morning.

Police said in a press release that the victim was 20-year-old Irving Samir Sanchez Mendez.

Officers responded to a call around 6:39 a.m. on Sept 25 at the 11800 block of N. Ware Rd in McAllen where Mendez was hit by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

According to the release, Mendez died at the scene due to their injuries. The driver has not been identified.

This case is still under investigation.