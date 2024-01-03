MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three people in connection to an organized auto theft crime early Tuesday morning.

Officers were investigating the burglary of a car at approximately 1:08 a.m., Tuesday on the 1800 block of S. 2nd St. in McAllen.

According to police, responding officers observed a black Chevy passenger car leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, three suspects refused to stop and fled.

Police say the suspects were in a stolen Chevy passenger car that was reported stolen to authorities the day before.

Authorities have identified and arrested the following suspects who are believed to be involved in organized crime with ties to Mexico:

Gilberto Davila Jr.

Credit: McAllen Police Department

Gilberto Davila Jr., 46, faces charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest, burglary of vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful use of criminal instrument.

Davila’s total bond is set a $103,000.

Joshua Portales

Credit: McAllen Police Department

Joshua Portales, 43, is the second suspect involved in Tuesday’s auto burglary.

He faces charges of theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest, evading arrest on vehicle, burglary of vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful use of criminal instrument.

Portales’ total bond is set at $82,000.



Miguel Angel Rodriguez Jr.

Credit: McAllen Police Department



Miguel Angel Rodriguez Jr., 19 is the third suspect involved in Tuesday’s auto burglary arrest.

He faces charges of theft, evading arrest, burglary of vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful use of criminal instrument.

Rodriguez’s bond is set at $84,000.

