MCALLEN (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect who stole items from a vehicle on Tuesday.

According to officials, an unidentified suspect burglarized a vehicle and stole personal items from a vehicle at Whitewing Avenue in McAllen at 10:49 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage committing the act.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.