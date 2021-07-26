McAllen offers residents access to lawn and garden equipment

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen is giving back to its residents through the Community Tool Shed. It is a special project that was made possible with the help of the McAllen Health and Code Enforcement Department.

Steven Kotsatos, director of the health and code department, said one of their biggest goals is to make the city presentable but understands that maintaining one’s property is a big investment.

In order for the department to achieve its ultimate goal, Kotsatos said it was important to take a stand and help.

“We want to beautify our city by offering resources to residents in McAllen that can help keep their properties looking great and beautiful,” he said.

The Community Tool Shed has various gardening tools such as lawnmowers, weed eaters, manual pole pruners, hand pruners, metal rakes, leaf rakes, loppers, power washers, push brooms, garden shovels, spade shovels, wheelbarrows, hammers, and recycling bags.

Although McAllen residents are welcome to use the tools, Kotsatos wants to remind the public that there are several requirements needed when making the reservation.

“They have to show proof of residency, either a water bill or electricity bill or cable bill along with a copy of their driver’s license so that we can establish that they do live in McAllen,” he said.

In addition, borrowers must be at least 18-years-old and sign a liability form.

All tools can be borrowed on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, for a maximum amount of 72 hours at a time.

According to Kotsatos, the McAllen Community Tool Shed is the only one so far throughout the Rio Grande Valley and they look forward to expanding the project.

Kotsatos said anyone who is interested can access the community tool shed application through the city of McAllen website.

The McAllen Community Toolshed is located at 1516 N. 15th Street.

For more information on the tool shed, it is encouraged to contact the McAllen Health & Code Enforcement Department at 956-681-1900 or via email at Communitytoolshed@mcallen.net.