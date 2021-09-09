McAllen native competes in American Ninja Warrior Junior

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The hit TV show, American Ninja Warrior, premiered Thursday, and if you watched you might recognize a familiar face.

A McAllen native is making an appearance. He’s only 13 but he’s proving age and size are just numbers.

Sebastian Chrismer is a force to be reckoned with, training daily and falling in love with the obstacle course.

It’s a passion that started when he was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia and was looking for a way to treat it without medication.

“When I’m in school it’s hard for me to focus, here I get my mind away from that by doing obstacles and I don’t have to worry about anything except what’s in front of me so here, It’s like playing football or playing basketball,” said Chrismer.

He’s been training ever since. Just like on the TV show, the massive obstacle courses look like loads of fun, but it’s harder than it seems. But, Chrismer is one of the best.

The 13-year-old has the nickname Ghost Ninja due to his quiet demeanor and is letting his talent and hard work do all the talking.

He wants everyone to know disabilities don’t have to hold you back…

“There’s always something you can do to help, so doing that can get your mind off that and make you come back better and stronger,” said Chrismer.

You can watch Sebastian on American Ninja Warrior Junior right now on peacock.

His goal is to bring American Ninja Culture to the Rio Grande Valley and get more RGV natives to compete.

Chrismer trains at Axios Warrior Academy in McAllen, taught by former American Ninja Warrior himself, Abel Gonzalez.

