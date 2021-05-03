McAllen Mayoral race goes to a runoff, two candidates make pleas to voters

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) —Two candidates are left standing after the McAllen Mayoral election, which now heads to a run-off, both say why people should vote for them.

Five candidates ran for mayor but after votes were counted, none of the candidates reached over 50 percent of the total vote.

However, Javier Villalobos led the way with 2,610 votes, 26%, meanwhile, Veronica Vela-Whitacre tallied 2,381 votes, 24%.

“Fortunately, I think I gained just a little bit, so we were very excited,” said Villalobos.

Vela-Whitacre said that she was not expecting those results.

“I was taken back a little bit. I thought my margin would be larger, but I knew that one of my opponents was going to be right there next to me,” said Vela-Whitacre.

Both candidates stress the difference they have over the other.

“The experience that I have is unmatched by any other candidate. Even though we just have one more candidate, and that’s what I tell people to base your decision on the experience of what’s best for the city of McAllen,” said Villalobos.

Vela-Whitcare said that she has just as much experience…

“I have the experience not only with the eight years of being in the city commissioner and presented the McAllen mayor pro-tem but I’ve been on many, many boards in the past 30 years,” she said.

McAllen City Secretary will canvas the election on May 10, and commissioners will vote to approve the run-off election and set a day.