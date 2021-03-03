WATCH LIVE: McAllen mayoral candidates to have first debate online

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The five candidates for McAllen mayor will debate for the first time in a live-streamed presentation on Wednesday, March 3.

The debate will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The McAllen election will take place on Saturday, May 1. Currently, the mayoral candidates scheduled to attend include Michael Fallek, Dr. Shahid Rashid, Javier Villalobos, Verónica Vela Whitacre, and Othal Brand, Jr.

In December, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said he was not planning to run for re-election.

“I’ve served the @CityofMcAllen for 43 years and I’ve made the difficult decision to step down as Mayor.” said Darling in a statement via Twitter, “I will not seek re-election after my term expires in May. I’ve had 8 great years as Mayor of the best city in the world, in my humble opinion.”

This year will mark Darling’s 43rd year of service to the City of McAllen as the city attorney, assistant city manager, city commission and Mayor.

In 2017, Darling won re-election. Darling defeated challenger Othal E. Brand Jr. by receiving 57% of the votes.

Those interested individuals in watching the debate, may do so on this story.