McAllen mayor addresses public in final State of the City speech

MCALLEN, Texas — On Wednesday the city of McAllen hosted their state of the city address.

In his final state of the city address, Mayor Jim Darling reflected on his years serving the city. Back in December, Mayor Darling announced he would not seek re-election.

The mayor thanked other elected officials and the residents of McAllen for their resilience through events like the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Hanna, and the winter freeze.

“Although it has certainly been an unprecedented and challenging year, I’d like to share that the state of our city is strong, its people are resilient. We are looking forward to a much better 2021,” said Mayor Darling.

Among the new improvements made to the city, last year were roadway and drainage advancements.