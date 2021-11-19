McAllen man attempts to entice minor on social media, sentenced to prison

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 27-year-old man from McAllen was ordered to federal prison after admitting to enticing a minor through social media.

David Montelongo pleaded guilty on June 24, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 21, Montelongo began to “entire and coerce” an individual he believed to be a 13-year-old female on social media, according to the release. In his conversations with the individual, he discussed his desire to perform sexual acts on the minor, including taking her virginity.

Montelongo agreed to meet with the individual at a park in McAllen, with the expectation to engage in sexual activities. He fled upon arrival after seeing authorities.

He was later taken into custody on March 10.

Montelongo was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison. He was further ordered to serve five years on supervised release following the prison term. He will have to comply with “numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children.”

He will also be required to register as a sex offender, the release stated.