McAllen ISD to begin initial phase of Return to School Phase-in Plan

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen ISD has announced that they will begin the first phase of their Return to School Phase-in Plan on September 21.

According to a release, the phase-in plan is a step-by-step plan for the resumption of in-class instruction.

McAllen ISD is stressing that there is no start date for in-school instruction and this phase-in process depends on Hidalgo County’s health environment and direction from the Texas Education Agency.

Starting September 21, a small number of at need students will be allowed to participate in face-to-face instruction, while the majority of students participate in remote instruction.

Participation will not be mandatory for these students and only a limited number of students will be allowed to participate in order to facilitate a safe environment.

The next phase is the Parent Choice Option Plan, which is scheduled to begin October 19, 2020, but could change depending on state guidance.

In the parent choice plan, parents will be allowed to choose one of three options.

Send students to traditional face-to-face school 100% of the time

Keep students at home for remote instruction 100% of the time

A combination of face-to-face instruction and remote instruction.

Finally, the last part of the plan involves all students participating in on-campus face-to-face instruction 100% of the time, a date for which has yet to be determined.

You can read the full plan at the McAllen ISD website.