McAllen ISD students advance to state level competition

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The court prepares to hear arguments Tuesday in the third major legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

MCALLEN, Texas – Two students from McAllen Independent School District took two top spots in the Regional State Citizen Bee Civics Competition. The students have earned the opportunity to compete at the state level.

William Greer of Lamar Academy first earned her spot to compete at the state level when finishing first. Following came Carolina Castillo, a student at Achieve Early College High who placed second.

The students advanced through a rigorous two part competition. The Regional Citizen Bee began with a written component then proceeded with oral rounds.

The students answered questions in a various categories including people, civic vales and skills, documents and Supreme Court cases, current events and the constitution.

The State Citizen Bee hosted by the Texas State Bar by Law Related Education will take place on a virtual platform on May 18th to 19th.

For more information on the Citizen Bee click a category below: