McAllen ISD students advance to state level competition

MCALLEN, Texas – Two students from McAllen Independent School District took two top spots in the Regional State Citizen Bee Civics Competition. The students have earned the opportunity to compete at the state level.
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students due to tech issues, click here to read more
William Greer of Lamar Academy first earned her spot to compete at the state level when finishing first. Following came Carolina Castillo, a student at Achieve Early College High who placed second.
The students advanced through a rigorous two part competition. The Regional Citizen Bee began with a written component then proceeded with oral rounds.
The students answered questions in a various categories including people, civic vales and skills, documents and Supreme Court cases, current events and the constitution.
You already have to show a ‘yellow fever passport’ — why not one for COVID-19? Click here to read more
The State Citizen Bee hosted by the Texas State Bar by Law Related Education will take place on a virtual platform on May 18th to 19th.
For more information on the Citizen Bee click a category below: