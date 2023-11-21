MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are mourning the loss of their beloved K-9 Rocky.

Credit: McAllen ISD Police Department

Tuesday marked the end of watch for Rocky who served the McAllen Independent School District Police Department for four years.

According to McAllen ISD police, Rocky died due to health related illnesses.

“He fought as hard and as long as he could,” McAllen ISD police announced. “He will be greatly missed.”

Rocky served primarily at McAllen Memorial High School but made an impact on the McAllen ISD community.

Police add that December 6 would have marked Rocky’s sixth birthday.