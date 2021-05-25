McAllen ISD expands dual language program

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Achieve Early High School in McAllen Independent School District (ISD) students to become bicultural and fluent in English and Spanish this fall.

The district began offering dual language courses in 2013 at seven elementary schools.

In 2018, the program expanded to Fossum Middle School and will now be offered to Achieve Early High School students.

Rocio Nava, the district’s Director for Bilingual/ESL and Foreign Languages, said the program’s expansion was necessary to offer an intercultural connection within a school setting.

“Making sure that all of our students feel valued and see their culture represented in schools,” she said.

Nava said the dual language program will help open opportunities for students and prepare them for the job market.





According to Nava, there are some requirements to get involved in the program.

“The students need to start either from the beginning or if they are going to join at a later time, they need to have some proficiency in the language in order for them to be successful,” she said.

Nava said the requirements were put in place to ensure the importance for students to practice both languages.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can call the student outreach office at 956-687-MISD.