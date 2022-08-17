MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen has collaborated with the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the City of McAllen press release. It will be held at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public, no pre-registration, identification or appointments required and at a first come first serve basis.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be available for various age groups, including children and adolescents. Registration is available on-site and parents must be present to fill out registration forms with their minors.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department nurses will administer the vaccines.