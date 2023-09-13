McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade is just months away and the city is making preparations with South Padre Island to ensure this year’s Vuelta Zone is better than ever.

Representatives from the city of McAllen came down to SPI to announce the beach time fun and party atmosphere at the South Padre Island Vuelta Zone.

Cindy Trevino, Director of Marketing and Corporate Sponsorships for South Padre Island, said this is the third year that the island partners with the McAllen Holiday Parade.

This year, SPI will contribute to the Vuelta Zone and also showcase a float in the parade to represent Texas’ best beach. Audience members can expect to see a sand castle and the island’s signature beach chairs on the float.