McAllen doctor explains how each case of heart disease is different

MCALLEN, Texas — Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Hasan Noubani, at Sweet Hearts Care Center in McAllen, explains how each case of heart disease is different and how some conditions are more serious than others.

Dr. Noubani said, “it can be from a very, very simple thing to a very, very severe thing.”

Some severe heart cases are not easy to prevent.

“Well there’s nothing really concrete on how to prevent it because this is something congenital.” Dr. Noubani went on to say, “so both matters, it is congenital and inherited and both of them can contribute to congenital heart disease.”

Dr. Noubani says congenital heart disease is big in the Rio Grande Valley.

Dr. Noubani said, “I’ve seen congenital heart disease in this area. That I’ve seen in the whole part of the country not even in textbooks. So that’s what it is. This is the most common area of congenital heart disease in the South Texas area.”

Every treatment meeting that specific cases need.

“Sometimes we don’t treat them, they go away on their own. Some of them, they are simple.” Dr. Noubani said, “but if they are not simple they go into congestive heart failure then we put them on some medication. If they don’t respond, then we do a surgical procedure.

Dr. Noubani also says although every case is different, people should still be mindful about what they put in their bodies.