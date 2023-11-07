MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Holidays are around the corner and McAllen is ringing in the festivities with its annual South Pole Illuminated Festival.

The City of McAllen is welcoming families and guests of all ages to see holiday lights while visiting the carnival, petting zoo, America’s tallest digital Christmas tree and seeing a fireworks display.

“We want everybody to come out there’s plenty to do. They can also build gingerbread houses and make s’mores,” Joe Garcia, Marketing and Special Events Supervisor with the McAllen Convention Center said.

This year’s festival is presented by H-E-B and sponsored by Lone Star National Bank.

“Everybody talks about this event, the excitement is there and that level of energy is there,” Irma Chapa, Marketing Director for Lone Star Bank said.

The South Pole Illuminated Festival will run from Wednesday, November 29 through Saturday, December 30.

The festival will be open Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Guests can also visit the festival Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets for the South Pole Illuminated Festival are now available online.