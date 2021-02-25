McAllen airport receives $3.2 million grant for COVID-19 relief

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The McAllen International Airport is receiving federal funding to boost its services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced on Thursday that the airport will receive $3,210,638 in grant money for COVID-19 relief.

The funds will cover personnel, utilities, maintenance, salaries and disinfecting processes required under health guidelines implemented during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our critical transportation hubs and these funds will help alleviate some of the burden our airports are experiencing,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “Protecting our transportation workers and providing travelers a safe environment while in transit is a top priority. I’m proud to help advocate on behalf of the McAllen International Airport and secure this important FAA grant.  

