MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport announced a new nonstop destination for tourists to travel to.

“We are welcoming in Aeromexico which will be serving Mexico City daily,” Jeremy Santoscoy, Deputy Director of Aviation with the McAllen International Airport said.

Travelers will be able to fly directly to Mexico City from McAllen starting next year.

“This is a big plus for our business community and the strong economic ties that we have with Mexico, especially the capital,” Santoscoy said.

Flights can be booked now to fly as early as February 2024.