Mayor issues warning encouraging evacuating ahead of Hurricane Laura

KEMAH, Texas (KVEO) — The Mayor of Kemah has issued a stern warning about evacuating as Hurricane Laura approaches.

As with most evacuation orders there is a risk of people not listening or ignoring the order entirely.

The Boardwalk of Kemah has been mostly cleared out except for a few workers preparing the area, but even after the evacuation orders there were still high levels of traffic passing by.

This high level of traffic has Kemah Mayor Terri Gale concerned.

“Don’t be brave, you can’t fight this storm. I always hear a lot of people during hurricane’s say, ‘I’m gonna stay and defend my home.’ There’s just no way to do that and this one is a beast, so we need to respect the storm,” said Mayor Gale.

KVEO will continue to give updates on Hurricane Laura as it gets closer to the Texas Coast.