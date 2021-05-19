May 19, 2021: Power outages reported across the RGV

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—With severe weather in the Rio Grande Valley, there have been several reports of power outages across the area.

ETA on power restoration according to AEP:

Palmview: AEP is responding to an outage that left approximately 3,140 Palmview residents without power. ETA is 11 a.m. Wednesday

Mission: AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage that left 1,725 residents in the Polk Avenue area in Mission without power. The initial estimated restoration time is projected for 11:30 a.m.; however, this projection may change.

Please keep an eye on the AEP outage map.

ETA on power restoration according to Magic Valley:

Hidalgo County: Magic Valley is reporting 3,375 affected in Hidalgo County. Areas include, Pharr and North McAllen.

