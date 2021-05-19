May 19, 2021: Power outages reported across the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—With severe weather in the Rio Grande Valley, there have been several reports of power outages across the area.
ETA on power restoration according to AEP:
Palmview: AEP is responding to an outage that left approximately 3,140 Palmview residents without power. ETA is 11 a.m. Wednesday
Mission: AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage that left 1,725 residents in the Polk Avenue area in Mission without power. The initial estimated restoration time is projected for 11:30 a.m.; however, this projection may change.
ETA on power restoration according to Magic Valley:
Hidalgo County: Magic Valley is reporting 3,375 affected in Hidalgo County. Areas include, Pharr and North McAllen.