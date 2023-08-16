What federal and free services are available, how to help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has now been over a week since a historic fire tore through Lahaina town and took a growing number of lives.

There are still recovery missions throughout the rubble and the fire is still burning.

Some people are still searching for loved ones and the world wants to know how to help.

How to find lost or separated loved ones

The American Red Cross is acting as the clearinghouse to reunite families. Family members can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help.

A Maui woman has created an alphabetical spreadsheet of those lost or separated. The list is public and can be found on this website.

The Family Assistance Center opened Thursday at the Kahului Community Center for family members who need assistance in finding loved ones. The center is located at 275 Uhu St. and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Initially, it was open on Thursday and Friday but the days were changed.

Where are the shelters

There are shelters at the locations listed below. Those that are staffed by the American Red Cross are allowing individuals to receive services, whether they are staying there or not.

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center – Pukalani

War Memorial Gymnasium – Wailuku

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Kahului

Kings Cathedral Church – Kahului

Grace Bible Church – Kahului

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium – Kihei

The American Red Cross is staffing the shelters at Hannibal Tavares Community Center, War Memorial and South Maui Community Park Gym. They welcome anyone who has been affected to get a hot meal, charge their phone and other essential support.

On Oahu, shelter services are available at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial. Evacuees will be provided water, food, showers, toiletries and clothes. Transportation will be provided from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport throughoug the day. The shuttles can be found outside of baggage claim 9 and 20.

Distribution sites

Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza for food, water and other needs and supplies, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Medical assistance

The Maui District Health Office will open a health clinic at the Comprehensive Health Center on Akoakoa Place, below the Lahaina Civic Center. The clinic will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary and insurance is not required. For more information, call (808) 984-8201 or (808) 984-8260.

Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at: War Memorial Gym, providing limited medical services 24/7 Lahaina Gateway Center, providing first aid and pediatric services. OB/GYN services being Aug. 14 and will be offered every Friday starting Aug. 18 Napili Market, providing first aid and pediatric services Hyatt Regency Lahaina, providing first aid services



Transportation

Maui Economic Opportunity is offering bus service for medical appointments, at no cost. This is for the shelters at South Maui Community Park Gym and Hannibal Tavares Community Center. The service begins Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are needed and can be made by calling (808) 877-7651.

New, daily shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations launched Saturday. Riders must call Roberts Hawaii for reservations at (808) 871-4838.

Other available services

FEMA is providing $700 one-time payment for critical needs such as food, water, medical supplies, diapers or other consumables. Also available is a program for transitional shelter assistance, which will transition survivors from shelters to hotels temporarily, with no out-of-pocket expense to the survivors. Both programs can be accessed through the FEMA app, on the FEMA website or by calling a live agent at (800) 621-3362, several languages are available.

For those who need replacement vital records, they may place an order on the State’s website. Relatives may make the request on behalf of the individual but will need to upload a copy of their own government I.D. Relatives able to make the request include: grandparent, parent, child, sibling, aunt, uncle or cousin. For more information, please call the Maui Vital Records hotline at (808) 586-4602, Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email DOH.MauiVR@doh.hawaii.gov.

DMV services will be available at the Lahaina Satellite Office, beginning Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Duplicates will be reissued at no charge with the cardholder’s principal address on record.

The Hawaii State Bar Association has opened a free legal hotline in response to the fires on Maui and Big Island. Callers can expect information on FEMA, document replacement and claims for insurance. The hotline opens Tuesday and will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday until Aug. 17, opening their lines at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline number is (808) 537-1868.

The Office of Consumer Protection put a price freeze into effect for the island of Maui. “The price freeze now in effect for the Island of Maui means that commodities must be sold at pre-emergency price levels.” Commodities sold above the pre-emergency price is considered a violation of state law.

The State put out a fraud alert about lawyers contacting impacted individuals. Only a qualified Hawaii licensed attorney can represent you. To find a lawyer’s license status, you can visit the Hawaii State Bar Association’s website.

Agricultural operations impacted by the wildfires may contact the HDOA’s Agricultural Loan Program on O‘ahu at (808) 973-9458 for more information and to begin the process of applying for low-interest agricultural emergency loans. Loan applicants would need to provide estimates of losses and should document the damage with photos.

The DOH Maui Community Health Center, located at 121 Mahalani St., is available for crisis mental health services. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and have expanded their hours to Saturday and Sunday between the same hours. Individuals can contact them at (808) 984-2150 or email mauiwellness@doh.hawaii.gov. Local crisis counselors are also available after hours by calling (808) 832-3100, (800) 753-6879 or call/text/chat 988.

Low-interest loans are now available for businesses through the SBA. Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. Residents must first contact FEMA but SBA will provided one-on-one assistance when federal recovery centers open in the area.

Homeowners can also receive loans from SBA up to $500,000 to repair or replace real estate. Up to $100,000 is available to homeowners or renters to repair or replace personal property or personal vehicles. SBA can be reached at (800) 659-2955.

HUD is providing a 90-day moratorium on on foreclosures of FHA insured mortgages and Home Equity Conversion Mortgages. Homeowners must call their mortgage or loan servicer for this program. The FHA Resource Center can be reached at (800) 304-9320 for more information. HUD also announced a waiver package which provides flexibility such as: allowing new housing construction with grant funding, extending the time period that temporary assistance can be received. For more information on the waiver package visit the HUD website.

Kama’aina Kids is offering free emergency childcare for impacted families at their Kahului location at 256 Hina Ave. Ages two to five are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, starting Aug. 17. Registration is on their website. Project Camp is also offering a day camp at Maui Family YMCA in Kahului from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kids six to 16. The program is free and includes lunch. More information is available on the Project Camp website.

HECO is offering free WiFi and phone service at these shelters: War Memorial, Kihei Gym and Hannibal Tavares Community Center.

AT&T will be donating loaner phones and activating service free of charge, a representative said in a news conference on Aug. 14. The phones are on their way to the island.

T-Mobile said in an updated news release that they will provide unlimited talk, text and data through the end of August to those who are not already on unlimited plans. They also sent a COW (Cell on Wheels) to provide coverage in Lahaina.

Verizon is waiving talk, text and data usage from Aug. 10 – 31 for customers on Maui. Voice coverage has been restored in the West Maui area and charging stations have been setup at the following shelter: Hannibal Tavares Community Center, War Memorial, South Maui Community Gym and King’s Cathedral.

CPB is waiving ATM and safe deposit box fees and are expediting debit card and checkbook replacement. They said the Lahaina branch and three ATMs survived the fire but remain closed due to power and data outages. They have setup a phone line to prioritize calls from impacted people. That number is (808) 871-0505.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-box usage to those impacted by the fires. Residents can call the U-Haul of Maui-Kahului at (808) 249-8041.

Aloha Air Cargo is waiving fees to ship goods to Maui. The shipping must be pre-booked and there must be someone on Maui to receive it.

The Henry Kapono Foundation have launched a program to provide emergency basic essentials to music industry professionals. The “We Are Friends Maui” fund is offering $500 Foodland gift cards to professional entertainment families who were affected by the fires on their website.

How to help

KHON2 hosted a telethon with the American Red Cross on Monday, during Wake Up 2Day, Take2 and Living808. To Malama Maui, call (855) 511-4483 and volunteers will be standing by ready to take donations for those impacted by the disaster. You can also visit the Malama Maui website.

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products will be accepted at War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 14. After that the drop-off site will be at Sears in Kahului.

There is a new website for the coordinated efforts of federal, state and local government, where people can donate, volunteer and find support. That website is Maui Nui Strong.

Maui County created a survey for organizations and individuals wishing to offer services or donations. Click here to take the survey.

Gofundme has created a list of verified fundraisers. Those relief fundraisers can be found on their Maui hub page.

The Maui Food Bank is accepting online donations on their website.

The Maui Humane Society is in need of assistance as well. They have been taking in injured animals and expect that number to continue to grow as some residents may need to surrender their animals in the coming days. They are asking for the community to: become an SOS foster, donate pet food and other pet items. Those off-island who would like to donate, can visit their Amazon wish list or make monetary donations on the Maui Humane website.

CNHA is collecting donations on their Kākoʻo Maui website. “While national outlets report on Lahaina as a tourist destination, it was so much more than that. Lahaina was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i for 25 years and home to the sacred Moku‘ula, the piko (center) of the Kingdom and the burial home to many of our ali‘i (chiefs). The loss of any ʻāina (land) is deeply felt by our community, but the destruction we’ve seen in Lahaina will be a scar felt for generations to come,” it reads on the fund website. All proceeds will go to Maui organizations and relief efforts.

The American Red Cross needs volunteers and is offering accelerated training for those willing to help out. They are also taking monetary donations, on their website.

Hawaii State FCU is offering its members an emergency financial assistance program, which includes low-rate personal loans, loan payment deferrals and waived early withdrawal fees for term shares. Members can call their call center at (808) 587-2700 or visit the Kihei Branch in Safeway or the Kahului Branch.

The Show Aloha Challenge is selling Show Aloha for Maui good-quality shirts for $35 and 100% of proceeds will go to relief efforts. They will also be hosting a clothes and food drive next weekend at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.

Reyn Spooner is donating proceeds from sales of their Lahaina Sailor collection to disaster relief efforts. A list of stores is available on their website.

Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba is hosting a collection drive on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5001 Iroquois Ave. in Ewa Beach. The donations will be sent to Maui on Monday and will be received by Mayor Bissen’s wife, Isabella.

The Hawaii Lions Club is taking donations and have a private donor who will match funds up to $25,000. Visit the Hawaii Lions’ website to help.

Fox 5 San Diego interviewed Andy Mangiduyos who is originally from Lahaina. He owns Kalei’s Kitchenette in Rancho Peñasquitos and is collecting donations for Maui, items such as bottled water, non-perishables and linens. Mangiduyos’ family was also affected by the fires. He found out his family’s home was gone from his siblings. “They said, ‘we’re OK, we’re fine, the kids are fine — but the house is not there anymore.’”

According to Fox 5, San Diego-based MMA fighter and Hawaii native, Ilima Macfarlane is also accepting donations through her non-profit known as the Nā Wahine Toa Foundation.

Many organizations are assisting Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund. Online donations can be made on the HCF website.

Maui Divers Jewelry announced that they will be donating 100% of their online profits to the Hawaii Red Cross until Aug. 15. Visit their website to shop.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility has setup collection points on base as well as outside their NEX entrance. They said the items most in need are: non-perishable food, rice, batteries and flashlights, toiletries, blankets, clothing and shoes, and children’s toys.

King’s Cathedral is accepting water, toiletries, baby formula, diapers, wipes, blankets, pillows, towels, tents, men’s clothing and slippers. The donation center is located at the front entry.

The Chamber of Commerce has established a fund to aid in the recovery of businesses. Donations can be made on the Chamber’s Gofund me page or by check made payable to “Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation Relief Account” and mailed to 733 Bishop Street, Suite 1200, Honolulu, HI 96813.

The Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence is raising funds for their domestic violence advocates and staff, who are working in the fire response efforts, according to the organization. Some of those staff and advocates were impacted themselves. You can donate on the HSCADV website.