‘I was hoping that we could keep some of these restrictions’: Governor’s order takes effect, RGV officials come to terms

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The state-wide mask mandate ends Wednesday. Officials in the Rio Grande Valley continue urging residents to wear their masks even if an order is not in place.

According to Abbott, recoveries, vaccinations and reduced rates in hospitalizations are what helped him finalize his decision to remove the state mask mandate order.

To comply with state orders, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez announced businesses and other establishments will no longer have a facial covering or capacity restrictions.

In a statement Cortez said:

I was hoping that we could keep some of these restrictions in place until after spring break because we have been headed in the right direction in limiting new cases.

In Cameron County, Judge Eddie Treviño is still requiring masks for those conducting businesses in county buildings and facilities.

“We are not at the point yet, in our fight against COVID, that we can relax. We don’t want to be sending mixed messages… but I want to be absolutely, 100 percent crystal clear to the people that are watching and the people that live in Cameron County and here in the Valley, keep wearing your masks,” said Treviño at a press conference held Monday. “We know what works.”

A majority of businesses through the RGV have expressed they are still proceeding with mask usage inside their buildings for employees and customers. However, Abbott emphasized that those who refuse to wear a mask will not be arrested.

Businesses across the state of Texas are also allowed to operate at full capacity. Bigger companies, like HEB, have stated they will continue to require customers to wear a mask when in their stores.

In addition to mask updates, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shared that people who have been vaccinated with both doses can be around with one another without the usage of masks.

Treviño also says individuals over the age of ten should continue to wear masks while in a public setting.

The governor’s new order allows restrictions to be implemented if hospital capacity remains at 15% for seven consecutive days.