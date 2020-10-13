Mars extra bright in the Tuesday night sky

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – An astronomical phenomenon known as “Mars Opposition” happens Tuesday night, meaning Mars will appear extra bright in the night sky.

Once every 2 years, Mars and the Sun are on direct opposite sides of the Earth; in other words, Mars will “rise” or appear in the eastern sky as the sun sets in the western sky, according to NASA.

Since Mars is near Perihelion, its closest point to the sun in orbit, it will appear larger in the sky than usual. This along with being in opposition from the sun only happens every 15 years!

Viewing conditions in the Valley will be variable – try and get a peek in the evening hours before thicker clouds and even some patchy fog develop Wednesday morning. Having a New Moon will also help, since there won’t be any extra light in the sky to take away from Mars’ glow!