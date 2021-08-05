Man’s body found slumped over in car, Brownsville Police investigate

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new details.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on August 4.

Police responded to a disturbance on the 5400 block of Boca Chica Blvd. at 11:48 p.m.

According to authorities, officers noticed a white 4 door vehicle had crashed into two other vehicles at the location.

Officers noticed the driver’s side door was open to the white vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver. An officer located a man in the driver’s seat slumped over with a gunshot wound.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation and the Criminal Investigation Unit is attempting to locate the next of kin.

Authorities also mentioned multiple casings were located at the scene, however, it is unknown how many bullets hit the victim.

The preliminary investigation also shows that the victim was driving when he was shot.

Police add there is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.