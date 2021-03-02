Man sentenced to 14 years after attempting to import meth via Hidalgo Port of Entry

The “Speaker’s gavel” is seen in the House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol Tuesday, March 19, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A 27-year-old man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction for attempting to import approximately 23 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Brian Alan Herrera-Valenzuela, a Mexican national, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Herrera pleaded guilty in October 18, 2019.

On April 14, 2019, Herrera attempted to gain entry into the United States via the Hidalgo port of entry.

Upon his arrival, an X-ray revealed anomalies in the tires. Authorities conducted a search and discovered 40 packages of meth weighing approximately 23 kilograms.

Herrera admitted he knowingly imported the drugs into the United States from Mexico with the intent to deliver them to Dallas.

He acknowledged this was his second trip after successfully transporting drugs the previous month. Herrera expected to be paid $7,000.

The drugs had an approximate street value of $115,000, according to officials.

Herrera has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.