Man sentenced to 14 years after attempting to import meth via Hidalgo Port of Entry

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:
gavel graphic

The “Speaker’s gavel” is seen in the House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol Tuesday, March 19, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A 27-year-old man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction for attempting to import approximately 23 kilograms of methamphetamine.

$15 minimum wage all but dead in big COVID relief bill

Brian Alan Herrera-Valenzuela, a Mexican national, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Herrera pleaded guilty in October 18, 2019.

On April 14, 2019, Herrera attempted to gain entry into the United States via the Hidalgo port of entry.

Merck to help make J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine, White House official says

Upon his arrival, an X-ray revealed anomalies in the tires. Authorities conducted a search and discovered 40 packages of meth weighing approximately 23 kilograms.

Herrera admitted he knowingly imported the drugs into the United States from Mexico with the intent to deliver them to Dallas.

He acknowledged this was his second trip after successfully transporting drugs the previous month. Herrera expected to be paid $7,000.

The drugs had an approximate street value of $115,000, according to officials.

Herrera has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday