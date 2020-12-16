Man killed in overnight house fire in Combes

Combes, Texas (KVEO)—An overnight fire left a 33-year-old man dead in the city of Combes, according to police.

Mark Anthony Silva was killed after fire ripped through his home between Holland Street and Milan avenue.

Combes Police Chief Patrick Quill said the fire started at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Silva was alone in the house when it caught fire and no other residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but both Harlingen and State fire are investigating the cause.