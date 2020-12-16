Man killed in overnight house fire in Combes

News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Christmas! Happy Holidays from ValleyCentral.com
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Combes, Texas (KVEO)—An overnight fire left a 33-year-old man dead in the city of Combes, according to police.

Mark Anthony Silva was killed after fire ripped through his home between Holland Street and Milan avenue.

Combes Police Chief Patrick Quill said the fire started at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Silva was alone in the house when it caught fire and no other residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but both Harlingen and State fire are investigating the cause.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday