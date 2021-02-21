Closing or Delays

Man found dead in San Benito, police investigating

News
San Benito, Texas (KVEO)-The San Benito Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning.

Police say an officer was called by a concerned citizen around 1:28 a.m. on Virginia Street and La Palma, in regards to a possible shooting.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his head and “slouched” over inside a pickup truck that was parked in the area.

EMS was dispatched to provide the man medical treatment, but he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A person of interest was located a few blocks away hiding underneath an abandoned residence. Officers took the subject into custody.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

If anyone has any additional information, please call the San Benito Police Department at (956)
361-3880.

