MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for smuggling cocaine into the United States from Mexico on multiple occasions, documents show.

Miguel Angel Trejo was arrested Thursday on a charge of importing a controlled substance at the Anzalduas Port of Entry in Mission.

According to officials, Trejo crossed the port of entry at noon in a white Chevrolet vehicle.

The vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection where a Customs and Border Protection K9 alerted to the smell of narcotics from the backseat of the vehicle.

Officers inspected the backseat floor area and located trap doors which contained 17 packages of cocaine totaling nearly 43 pounds.

Officials say Trejo admitted to knowingly delivering the cocaine to an unknown person in the United States.

Trejo further admitted to smuggling cocaine from Mexico into the United States on six other occasions since March 2023 for a payment of $200.

His detention hearing is scheduled at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4.