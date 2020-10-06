Man charged with importing methamphetamine inside tacos

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A 30-year-old Laredo resident has been indicted for importing 1.26 kilograms of methamphetamine into the United States.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, On Sept. 8, Nicolas Castro Jr. attempted to enter the United States at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo.

Upon his arrival, authorities inspected his belongings, which included a plastic bag containing tacos and chips, according to the charges.

A K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics within the bag. The contents of the tacos subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 1.26 kilograms.

The Laredo grand jury returned a two-count indictment on Tuesday against Castro for conspiracy and importing drugs into the United States.

Castro is expected appear for his arraignment before a U.S. magistrate judge in the near future.

If convicted, Castro faces up to life in prison, as well as a possible $10 million fine.