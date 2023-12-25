BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved-shooting in Brownsville that killed one person Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 1400 block of La Posada Drive in Brownsville in reference of a man carrying a gun.

According to Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the man attempted to drive over an officer leading to shots being fired.

The suspect is dead and the officer remains in stable condition.

