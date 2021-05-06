Man arrested for threatening city employees at gunpoint in front of dog cage in Edcouch

EDCOUCH, Texas (KVEO) — The Edcouch Police Department has one man in custody after they say he threatened city employees at gunpoint in front of a dog cage.

Police responded to East Highway 107 in Edcouch at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday in reference to a man with a gun.

Officers located a man with a gun in hand and instructed him to drop the weapon.

Michael Ramon Martinez, was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of deadly conduct.

Investigators learned that Martinez was pointing a weapon at city employees over a dog cage that was set up to secure stray dogs.

Martinez was arrested and is awaiting arraignment to determine his bond total.