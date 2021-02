HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities arrested a man for reckless driving Wednesday afternoon in Hidalgo County.

According to a post, the man was seen passing vehicles at a high speed on Northbound US 281 just North of Canton Road.

A Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable conducted a traffic stop. The driver stopped on US 281 Frontage and State Highway 107.

Officials determined the driver was a danger to himself and others.

The post adds the vehicle was impounded.